Chinese Military to Take Part in Caucasus 2020 Drills in Russia - Defense Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Chinese military will take part in the Kavkaz (Caucasus) 2020 strategic exercises, which will be held in Russia's southern Astrakhan Region on September 21-26, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Army Gen.

Sergei Shoigu said that contingents of nine foreign countries were expected to participate in the Caucasus 2020 exercises, and that another nine countries would send military observers.

"In line with the agreements reached between Russia and China, the Chinese Armed Forces will send personnel to Russia's Astrakhan Region to participate in the Kavkaz 2020 strategic exercises, to be held on September 21-26," the ministry said.

Armenia, Belarus, Iran, Myanmar, Pakistan and other countries will also take part in the drills.