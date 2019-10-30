Chinese ministry to do more to prevent sexual harassment in colleges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :China's Ministry of Education has pledged to work with local authorities to step up the prevention of sexual harassment in universities and colleges, according to a statement on its site.

The statement responds to advice from the National People's Congress, which suggested establishing special -committees in higher education institutions to curb sexual harassment.

Any form of indecency or sexual harassment is strictly prohibited according to two guidelines issued by the ministry last year to regulate the conduct of college teachers, said the statement.

The statement added that many universities and colleges had strengthened the work to cultivate teachers' ethics, with preventing and tackling sexual harassment as an important duty.