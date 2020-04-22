Chinese Mission in UN Donates Face Masks, Protective Suits to New York Amid COVID-19

UrduPoint.com
The Chinese mission in the United Nations has donated 25,000 face masks, 2,000 protective suits and 75,000 surgical gloves to New York City that has been the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the Chinese mission said

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The Chinese mission in the United Nations has donated 25,000 face masks, 2,000 protective suits and 75,000 surgical gloves to New York City that has been the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the Chinese mission said.

"Permanent Mission of China to the UN and Consulate General of China in New York donate 25,000 N95 masks, 2,000 protective suits and 75,000 surgical gloves to #NewYorkCity. Hope the medical supplies will help the city in winning the battle against #COVID19," the statement said.

Over 250,000 people in the US state of New York have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease so far. The highest number of COVID-19 infections was registered in New York City (144,190) with nearly 15,000 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University (JHU).

According to JHU, more than 825,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the United States, the most by any country in the world.

