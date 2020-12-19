UrduPoint.com
'Chinese Model Of Water Purification Be Replicated In Pakistan'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Chinese model of Water Purification System should be replicated in Pakistan to reduce possibility of water borne diseases, which are troubling Pakistan's economy up to $1.4 billion every year and are the biggest source of gastrointestinal infections

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Chinese model of Water Purification System should be replicated in Pakistan to reduce possibility of water borne diseases, which are troubling Pakistan's economy up to $1.4 billion every year and are the biggest source of gastrointestinal infections.

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President S.M. Naveed, while talking to APP here Saturday, suggested this to the government for adopting a viable strategy on this count.

He observed that water crisis was a global issue and now China wants to benefit the world, since Pakistan faced such crisis particularly in Sindh and northern Punjab, that is why they would introduce such plants to Pakistan.

S.M. Naveed mentioned that China's global fresh water resources were merely six percent whereas they have to provide clean drinking water to 20 percent of world population. With the years of research and exploration, he added, China has devised a water purification system that not only enabled China to meet its water needs but also provided people with medically approved healthy water.

He said that China developed the products which kill deadly bacteria and viruses in parts of the developing world where access to water filtration was limited. He cited that water in Shanghai was obtained from the Huangpu River, the remaining 20 percent came from the Yangtze River. Unfortunately, both were among the most polluted rivers in the world but with the help of latest technology of purification system, Chinese were combating this challenge and also willing to share it with the world.

PCJCCI President said the existing framework of Pakistan's water purification system needs to be revolutionized and such technologies will bring innovations in water facilities. He articulated that safe water purification is really vital as water chlorination is causing more harm than tap water itself.

