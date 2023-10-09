Open Menu

Chinese Museums Receive 66 Mln Visits During Eight-day Holiday

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 12:30 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Museums across China received approximately 66 million visits during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday, according to data released by the National Cultural Heritage Administration on Monday.

The three most-visited museums between Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 were the Palace Museum, the National Museum of China, and Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum, which is also known as the Terracotta Warriors Museum, the administration said.

