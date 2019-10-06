Chinese, N. Korean Leaders Exchange Congratulations on 70th Anniversary of Diplomatic Ties

(@imziishan)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un exchanged congratulations on Sunday on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

"China and North Korea established diplomatic relations exactly 70 years ago, which was of epochal importance in the history of relations between the two countries, as well as in the history of relations between the Communist Party of China and the Labor Party of Korea. North Korea was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China," Xi said, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

He also stressed that over the past 70 years, under the rule of the two countries's leaders, as well as the ruling parties, the traditional friendship of China and North Korea had been able to withstand the test of time and changes in the international arena.

"Exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in various fields have yielded significant results, which not only contributed to the prosperity and progress of socialist affairs in each country, but also played an important positive role in maintaining regional peace and stability," Xi added.

According to him, the protection, strengthening and development of relations between Beijing and Pyongyang remains the stable political course of the government and the Communist Party of China.

Kim Jong Un, in turn, noted that at present the relations of the two countries are characterized by the fact that the parties, peoples, governments of the two states, open the way for future development while preserving the traditions of the past.