UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese, N. Korean Leaders Exchange Congratulations On 70th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Ties

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 12:10 PM

Chinese, N. Korean Leaders Exchange Congratulations on 70th Anniversary of Diplomatic Ties

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un exchanged congratulations on Sunday on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

"China and North Korea established diplomatic relations exactly 70 years ago, which was of epochal importance in the history of relations between the two countries, as well as in the history of relations between the Communist Party of China and the Labor Party of Korea. North Korea was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China," Xi said, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

He also stressed that over the past 70 years, under the rule of the two countries's leaders, as well as the ruling parties, the traditional friendship of China and North Korea had been able to withstand the test of time and changes in the international arena.

"Exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in various fields have yielded significant results, which not only contributed to the prosperity and progress of socialist affairs in each country, but also played an important positive role in maintaining regional peace and stability," Xi added.

According to him, the protection, strengthening and development of relations between Beijing and Pyongyang remains the stable political course of the government and the Communist Party of China.

Kim Jong Un, in turn, noted that at present the relations of the two countries are characterized by the fact that the parties, peoples, governments of the two states, open the way for future development while preserving the traditions of the past.

Related Topics

China Beijing Pyongyang Progress North Korea Kim Jong Sunday Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 6, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE youth delegates to UN underline value of empow ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi issues $10.0 billion multi-tranche bonds ..

11 hours ago

National Election Committee announces preliminary ..

11 hours ago

Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran Set to Create Energy Corr ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.