UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese National Arrested At Trump's Private Florida Resort - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 33 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 11:00 AM

Chinese National Arrested at Trump's Private Florida Resort - Reports

Police arrest a Chinese woman for trespassing onto US President Donald Trump's private club and residence in Florida in a repeat of a similar incident in March, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Police arrest a Chinese woman for trespassing onto US President Donald Trump's private club and residence in Florida in a repeat of a similar incident in March, local media reported.

According to the Miami Herald, staff asked 56-year-old Jing Lu to leave the premises of Mar-a-Lago but was arrested after she returned and began to take pictures. She is being held by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and is said to be in the United States on an expired visa.

The arrest mirrors a similar incident that took place at Mar-a-Lago in late March this year when Chinese national Yujing Zhang made her way onto the grounds evading Secret Service agents.

When she was apprehended, her bang was found to contain numerous electronic devices and passports, as well as a thumb drive containing what appeared to be malware.

Zhang was sentenced to eight months behind bars for trespassing in Novermber.

Lu however, was arrested for "loitering and prowling," according to the Herald, a misdemeanor attributed to police suspecting a person of preparing to commit a crime but without any evidence.

Trump's spends a considerable amount of time at Mar-a-Lago and once referred to it as the "Southern White House." The upscale resort often hosts foreign dignitaries and conservative fundraiser.

Related Topics

Police China White House Trump Miami Florida United States March Visa Women Media

Recent Stories

NASA's Mars 2020 rover completes first driving tes ..

14 minutes ago

International Astronomical Union names new star &# ..

19 minutes ago

As drought drags on in Australia, water thieves st ..

24 minutes ago

China envoy to Australia defends Uighur treatment

24 minutes ago

SEWA discuss collaboration with French delegation

34 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE Pass system will transform custom ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.