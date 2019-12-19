UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese National Arrested For Trespass At Trump Florida Resort: Media

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 02:54 PM

Chinese national arrested for trespass at Trump Florida resort: media

A Chinese national was arrested for trespassing on US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida Wednesday, local media reported, just months after another Chinese citizen illegally entered the club

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :A Chinese national was arrested for trespassing on US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida Wednesday, local media reported, just months after another Chinese citizen illegally entered the club.

Jing Lu, 56, was stopped by security officers at the private club and asked to leave, but later returned to take photos, Palm Beach police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said in a statement to NBC 6 South Florida.

Lu -- whose visa was also found to have expired -- was charged with loitering and prowling and was being held at the Palm Beach County jail, the statement added.

"I don't know yet the details about this incident," Geng Shuang, spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said when asked about the arrest on Thursday.

In March another Chinese citizen was arrested for attempting to enter Mar-a-Lago while carrying multiple mobile phones and a thumb drive containing malware.

Zhang Yujing, 33, was jailed for eight months in November for illegal entry and lying to the Secret Service.

Trump was at a campaign rally in Michigan on Wednesday night, although a fundraising gala was being hosted at Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Trump tweeted last week that he planned to spend two weeks at Mar-a-Lago, which he calls his "Winter White House", for the holidays. He is expected to arrive on Friday.

The president also recently announced he was changing his Primary residence from his native New York to the resort.

Related Topics

Police Mobile China Jail Holidays White House Trump New York Florida March November Visa Post Media From

Recent Stories

Tecno launches Spark 4 Lite

2 minutes ago

Sweden exits negative interest rates after five ye ..

8 minutes ago

China to Waive Additional Tariffs for More US Impo ..

3 minutes ago

Man killed,wife injured in Multan

9 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

9 minutes ago

High treason case: Justice Nazar Akbar acquits for ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.