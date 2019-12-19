Chinese national arrested for trespass at Trump Florida resort: media

A Chinese national was arrested for trespassing on US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida Wednesday, local media reported, just months after another Chinese citizen illegally entered the club

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :A Chinese national was arrested for trespassing on US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida Wednesday, local media reported, just months after another Chinese citizen illegally entered the club.

Jing Lu, 56, was stopped by security officers at the private club and asked to leave, but later returned to take photos, Palm Beach police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said in a statement to NBC 6 South Florida.

Lu -- whose visa was also found to have expired -- was charged with loitering and prowling and was being held at the Palm Beach County jail, the statement added.

"I don't know yet the details about this incident," Geng Shuang, spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said when asked about the arrest on Thursday.

In March another Chinese citizen was arrested for attempting to enter Mar-a-Lago while carrying multiple mobile phones and a thumb drive containing malware.

Zhang Yujing, 33, was jailed for eight months in November for illegal entry and lying to the Secret Service.

Trump was at a campaign rally in Michigan on Wednesday night, although a fundraising gala was being hosted at Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Trump tweeted last week that he planned to spend two weeks at Mar-a-Lago, which he calls his "Winter White House", for the holidays. He is expected to arrive on Friday.

The president also recently announced he was changing his Primary residence from his native New York to the resort.