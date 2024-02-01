Chinese National Ballet To Present "Cinderella" To Beijing Audience
Published February 01, 2024
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The National Ballet of China will present audiences with their production of "Cinderella" from Friday to Sunday at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing.
A ballet classic that premiered overseas in 1970, the dance show made its long-awaited debut in Beijing in 2018.
This year's version is choreographed by Ben Stevenson and features a cast of outstanding young artists from the company.
Founded in 1959, the National Ballet of China boasts top-notch artistic personnel trained at professional art institutes, and draws on the strengths of different art genres with Russian skills as its core. In its repertoire are more than 200 Chinese and foreign ballets, some of which have been listed as Chinese art classics and international cultural brands.
