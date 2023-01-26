Chinese National Gets 8 Years for Acting as Unregistered Agent in US - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) A US jury sentenced a Chinese national to eight years in prison for unlawfully acting as an unregistered foreign agent in the United States, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"A Chinese national was sentenced today to eight years in prison for acting illegally within the United States as an agent of the People's Republic of China," the release said on Wednesday.

The jury convicted Chinese national Ji Chaogun, 31, on one count of conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government without notifying the US Attorney General, one count of acting as an agent of China without first notifying the Attorney General; and one count of making a material false statement to the US Army, the release said.

The Justice Department said Ji worked for Chinese intelligence and was tasked with obtaining information of certain individuals for possible recruitment, including Chinese nationals who were working as engineers and scientists in the United States.

Some of the Chinese nationals China sought to potentially recruit as spies worked for US defense contractors, according to the release.

Moreover, in 2016, Ji jointed the US Army Reserves and lied to the US Army about not having any contact with a foreign government within the past seven years, the release said.

Ji was eventually caught in 2018 by an undercover US law enforcement agent posing as a Chinese intelligence officer, the release said.