Chinese National In Russia Forged COVID-19 Test Results To Go Home - Chinese Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 12:50 PM

Chinese National in Russia Forged COVID-19 Test Results to Go Home - Chinese Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) A Chinese national living in Russia changed his COVID-19 test results to board a flight back to China and tested positive upon returning, the Chinese Embassy in Russia said on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by the Chinese Embassy, a Chinese national surnamed Huang living in Irkutsk, Russia planned to return to China through Moscow in mid-December. But Huang's COVID-19 antibody test continued to show a positive result for Immunoglobulin M, which indicated a recent infection and would disqualify him for obtaining a health permit from the Chinese Embassy to board the flight back home.

Huang went to look for help from another Chinese national surnamed Zheng, who helped him to change his COVID-19 test result to negative that allowed him to obtain a health permit from the embassy, the statement said.

Huang boarded the flight SU208 from Moscow to Shanghai on December 17 and tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival, the statement added.

"The actions of Huang and Zheng were extremely bad and brought grave dangers to fellow passengers on the same flight, while seriously disrupting the COVID-19 containment efforts in China," the statement said.

The embassy warned other Chinese nationals who planned to return to China to avoid illegal and immoral actions.

