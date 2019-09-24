UrduPoint.com
Chinese National People's Congress Head To Visit Moscow September 26 - Russian Upper House

Chinese National People's Congress Head to Visit Moscow September 26 - Russian Upper House

Chinese National People's Congress Standing Committee Chairman Li Zhanshu will pay an official visit to Moscow on September 26, a source in the Russian upper house told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Chinese National People's Congress Standing Committee Chairman Li Zhanshu will pay an official visit to Moscow on September 26, a source in the Russian upper house told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"On September 26, an official visit of a delegation of the Chinese National People's Congress, headed by Standing Committee Chairman Li Zhanshu, will be held," the source said.

Li is expected to hold a meeting with the Russian upper house's head, Valentina Matviyenko.

