(@imziishan)

Chinese National People's Congress Standing Committee Chairman Li Zhanshu will pay an official visit to Moscow on September 26, a source in the Russian upper house told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Chinese National People's Congress Standing Committee Chairman Li Zhanshu will pay an official visit to Moscow on September 26, a source in the Russian upper house told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"On September 26, an official visit of a delegation of the Chinese National People's Congress, headed by Standing Committee Chairman Li Zhanshu, will be held," the source said.

Li is expected to hold a meeting with the Russian upper house's head, Valentina Matviyenko.