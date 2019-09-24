- Home
- Chinese National People's Congress Head to Visit Moscow September 26 - Russian Upper House
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 02:11 PM
Chinese National People's Congress Standing Committee Chairman Li Zhanshu will pay an official visit to Moscow on September 26, a source in the Russian upper house told Sputnik on Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Chinese National People's Congress Standing Committee Chairman Li Zhanshu will pay an official visit to Moscow on September 26, a source in the Russian upper house told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"On September 26, an official visit of a delegation of the Chinese National People's Congress, headed by Standing Committee Chairman Li Zhanshu, will be held," the source said.
Li is expected to hold a meeting with the Russian upper house's head, Valentina Matviyenko.