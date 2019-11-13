UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese National Pleads Guilty To Theft Of $1Bln In Trade Secrets - US Justice Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 03:00 AM

Chinese National Pleads Guilty to Theft of $1Bln in Trade Secrets - US Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) A Chinese national has pleaded guilty to stealing $1 billion-worth of trade secrets from a US petroleum company that employed him, the Justice Department said in a release.

"Hongjin Tan, a 35 year old Chinese national and US legal permanent resident, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Federal court to committing theft of trade secrets from his employer, a US petroleum company," the release said on Tuesday.

"Tan pleaded guilty to theft of a trade secret, unauthorized transmission of a trade secret, and unauthorized possession of a trade secret.

The Justice Department said the stolen information concerned the manufacture of a "research and development downstream energy market product" that is worth more than $1 billion.

Related Topics

China Company Market From Billion Court

Recent Stories

Former UN Official Says Military Coup in Bolivia B ..

3 hours ago

US Has 'Our Eye' on Islamic State Leader Baghdadi' ..

3 hours ago

French Culture Minister Franck Riester Says to Vis ..

3 hours ago

Plan launches to provide housing schemes to people ..

3 hours ago

Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step t ..

3 hours ago

Israel's new Defense Minister Naftali Bennet 48-Ho ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.