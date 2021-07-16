UrduPoint.com
Chinese National Sentenced To Prison For Plot To Export US Military Boat Engines To China

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 09:56 PM

Chinese National Sentenced to Prison for Plot to Export US Military Boat Engines to China

A Chinese national has been sentenced to three years in prison for trying to illegally export US military boat engines to China, the Justice Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) A Chinese national has been sentenced to three years in prison for trying to illegally export US military boat engines to China, the Justice Department said on Friday.

"A Chinese national was sentenced Wednesday to three years and six months in Federal prison for conspiring to submit false export information through the federal government's Automated Export System and to export maritime raiding craft and engines to China fraudulently, and attempting to export that equipment fraudulently in violation of US law," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Chinese national Ge Songtao, 51, had pleaded guilty in November 2020, the release said. Songtao was the chairman of the Shanghai Breeze Technology company based in China, the release added.

The US military boats and engines Songtao targeted use engines for which there is no equivalent in China, and can operate using gasoline, diesel fuel or jet fuel, according to the release.

