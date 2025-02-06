Chinese naval fleet to join multinational exercise in Pakistan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A Chinese naval fleet consisting of the vessels of Baotou and Gaoyouhu will participate in a multinational joint exercise in Pakistan this February at the invitation of the Pakistani military, China's Ministry of National Defense said Thursday.

During the exercise, code-named "Peace-2025," participating vessels will conduct drills focused on maritime resupply, joint anti-piracy operations, search and rescue, and air defense, which are aimed at enhancing the capability of jointly safeguarding maritime security, the ministry said.

APP/asg