UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Navy To Help Indonesia Salvage Sunken Submarine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 01:59 PM

Chinese Navy to help Indonesia salvage sunken submarine

Chinese navy ships have arrived off Bali to help haul up a submarine that sank last month killing 53 crew, the Indonesian Navy said Tuesday as it geared up for a deep-sea salvage operation

Jakarta (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Chinese navy ships have arrived off Bali to help haul up a submarine that sank last month killing 53 crew, the Indonesian Navy said Tuesday as it geared up for a deep-sea salvage operation.

The help arrived after other foreign ships from Australia, Singapore and Malaysia left the archipelago, having assisted Indonesian authorities in finding the stricken vessel.

The KRI Nanggala 402 -- one of five submarines in Indonesia's fleet -- disappeared last month while it was scheduled to take part in live torpedo training exercises.

An underwater rescue vehicle supplied by neighbouring Singapore gave visual confirmation that the German-built sub was lying on the sea floor more than 800 metres (2,600 feet) deep, broken in three parts, confirming there was no hope of finding survivors.

Two Chinese salvage ships were on standby in waters off Bali, while a third was expected to arrive later Tuesday, the Indonesian Navy said, adding that Chinese Navy officials in Bali were helping to examine data collected on the submarine.

All three salvage ships can dive up to 4,500 metres deep.

Indonesia's Navy said Beijing's ambassador to the country had offered the help to Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto.

"The offer was welcomed by the Indonesian government," it said in a statement Tuesday.

A vessel from Indonesia's upstream oil and gas regulator task force SKK Migas, used for drilling operations, will also join the salvage operations. It has a crane with a capacity of 1,200 metric tons.

Last week the Navy said high-powered magnets and air balloons were among the possible options to lift the submarine. An undersea robot will also be used in the operation, it said.

The military has yet to offer an official explanation for the sinking of the decades-old submarine, which was delivered to the Southeast Asian nation in 1981.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Australia China Oil Vehicle Robot Beijing Singapore Indonesia Malaysia Gas From Government Asia

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers sequence genome of 2,000 ..

1 minute ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.09 a barrel M ..

1 minute ago

Five injured in rival clash in faisalabad

1 minute ago

Indian Premier League cricket suspended over coron ..

2 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 20 million

2 minutes ago

Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.