UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Navy To Participate In 3 Contests Of Int'l Army Games 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 07:52 PM

Chinese navy to participate in 3 contests of Int'l Army Games 2019

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy will take part in three contests of the International Army Games 2019 in August, according to Chinese naval sources

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy will take part in three contests of the International Army Games 2019 in August, according to Chinese naval sources.

The navy will participate in contests for marines, aviation units, and divers.

All the 33 participating officers and soldiers this year will make their first appearance at the Games, with their average age lower than teams of previous years.

Currently all participant groups from the Chinese navy are undergoing intense training.The Chinese navy has been a contestant of the Games for four consecutive years, and ranked first in the "Seaborne Assault" contest of the International Army Games 2018.

Related Topics

Army China August 2018 2019 All From

Recent Stories

PTCL celebrates future leaders under FUEL Program ..

25 minutes ago

The Opening Ceremony Of Gasoline Production Plant ..

30 minutes ago

Central banks abandon rupee despite promises: Mian ..

38 minutes ago

Brutalities against Muslims in the world must be r ..

1 minute ago

Tons of expire food items confiscated in Rawalpind ..

1 minute ago

US, NATO Allies Transition to Anti-Submarine Warfa ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.