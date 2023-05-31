UrduPoint.com

Chinese Navy To Take Part In Maritime Exercise KOMODO-2023 In Indonesia - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 10:49 PM

Chinese Navy to Take Part in Maritime Exercise KOMODO-2023 in Indonesia - Defense Ministry

The Chinese People's Liberation Army will send navy ships to participate in multinational maritime exercise KOMODO-2023 in Indonesia in June, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The Chinese People's Liberation Army will send navy ships to participate in multinational maritime exercise KOMODO-2023 in Indonesia in June, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"At the invitation of the Indonesian Navy, the Chinese PLA Navy's destroyer Zhanjiang and frigate Xuchang will participate in the KOMODO-2023 multinational joint maritime exercise, which is to be held in early June in Indonesia," the ministry's statement read.

In December, Indonesian navy official Deny Prasetyo said that in total, 47 countries were invited to participate in the exercise, including South Korea and North Korea, Russia and the United States.

The multinational maritime exercise KOMODO has been held every two years since 2014.

Related Topics

Army Russia China Xuchang Zhanjiang Indonesia South Korea United States North Korea June December

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Se ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury

7 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy imposes fines worth AED65.9mn ..

Ministry of Economy imposes fines worth AED65.9mn on 137 DNFBP companies in Q1

7 minutes ago
 Jashan Jhalawan Interschool Futsal football tourna ..

Jashan Jhalawan Interschool Futsal football tournament inaugurated in Khuzdar

2 minutes ago
 Ayaz, Sergei discuss matters of mutual interest

Ayaz, Sergei discuss matters of mutual interest

2 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) dismisses petitions fo ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) dismisses petitions for judicial inquiry of May-9 ri ..

3 minutes ago
 Serbian Protesters Assault Police Car in Northern ..

Serbian Protesters Assault Police Car in Northern Kosovo

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.