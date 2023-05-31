Chinese Navy to Take Part in Maritime Exercise KOMODO-2023 in Indonesia - Defense Ministry

The Chinese People's Liberation Army will send navy ships to participate in multinational maritime exercise KOMODO-2023 in Indonesia in June, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The Chinese People's Liberation Army will send navy ships to participate in multinational maritime exercise KOMODO-2023 in Indonesia in June, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"At the invitation of the Indonesian Navy, the Chinese PLA Navy's destroyer Zhanjiang and frigate Xuchang will participate in the KOMODO-2023 multinational joint maritime exercise, which is to be held in early June in Indonesia," the ministry's statement read.

In December, Indonesian navy official Deny Prasetyo said that in total, 47 countries were invited to participate in the exercise, including South Korea and North Korea, Russia and the United States.

The multinational maritime exercise KOMODO has been held every two years since 2014.