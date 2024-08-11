Chinese Netizens Celebrate Arshad Nadeem's Historic Gold Medal In Paris Olympics
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Stade de France witnessed Pakistani javelin star Arshad Nadeem's remarkable throw of 92.97 meters in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 men’s javelin throw final.
In a thrilling performance, Nadeem secured the first-ever individual gold medal for his country, setting a new Olympic record to beat defending champion Neeraj Chopra from India. Nadeem's achievement resonated far beyond the stadium, capturing the hearts of sports enthusiasts worldwide, including Chinese netizens.
Chinese viewers expressed their joy and admiration for the "Ba Tie" - meaning "Pakistani Iron Brother" - on social media platforms.
A China Central Television commentator enthusiastically shouted out Nadeem's monster throw, and comments flooded in, saying, "He has given wings to the javelin", and “Incredible! He’s a hero!” “92.97 meters! Bravo! Congrats Iron Brother! First gold! NEW OLYMPIC RECORD!”...
Chinese netizens on Weibo, China's version of X, even created a trending tag: “Nadeem surprises his coach’s sunglasses off”.
The tag garnered tens of millions of views, with one user humorously remarking, “OMG the coach’s reaction is adorable; he couldn’t believe his eyes!”
Since its Olympic debut at the London Games in 1948, Pakistan has earned a total of 11 medals over 76 years. However, the last time Pakistan claimed gold was four decades ago, during the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, when the men's field hockey team secured the top prize, CEN reported on Sunday.
Arshad Nadeem's remarkable victory in the javelin throw at the Paris Olympics finally breaks the country’s 40-year wait for a prestigious gold medal in its Olympic journey.
Nadeem's throw shattered the previous Olympic record of 90.57 meters, set by the Netherlands' Andreas Thorkildsen at the Beijing 2008 Olympics. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to social media to congratulate Nadeem, writing, "You've made the whole nation proud young man".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
More Stories From World
-
Seine-sational! Paris bids triumphant 'au revoir' to Olympics34 minutes ago
-
Russian army concedes Ukraine advances in Kursk offensive35 minutes ago
-
Israel expands evacuation order in Gaza’s Khan Yunis, 75,000 flee54 minutes ago
-
Seine-sational! Paris bids triumphant 'au revoir' to Olympics54 minutes ago
-
Helicopter crashes into hotel roof in northeast Australia55 minutes ago
-
Korda, Popyrin knock out seeds to reach Montreal semi-finals1 hour ago
-
Venezuela opposition calls for worldwide protests on Aug 172 hours ago
-
Greece orders thousands to evacuate as wildfires rage2 hours ago
-
'No impact reported' from Ukraine nuclear plant fire: UN agency8 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Toronto results8 hours ago
-
Greece wildfires force hundreds to evacuate9 hours ago
-
Ukraine official says deployed 'thousands' in incursion to 'destabilise' Russia9 hours ago