Chinese Netizens Celebrate Arshad Nadeem's Historic Gold Medal In Paris Olympics

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Stade de France witnessed Pakistani javelin star Arshad Nadeem's remarkable throw of 92.97 meters in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 men’s javelin throw final.

In a thrilling performance, Nadeem secured the first-ever individual gold medal for his country, setting a new Olympic record to beat defending champion Neeraj Chopra from India. Nadeem's achievement resonated far beyond the stadium, capturing the hearts of sports enthusiasts worldwide, including Chinese netizens.

Chinese viewers expressed their joy and admiration for the "Ba Tie" - meaning "Pakistani Iron Brother" - on social media platforms.

A China Central Television commentator enthusiastically shouted out Nadeem's monster throw, and comments flooded in, saying, "He has given wings to the javelin", and “Incredible! He’s a hero!” “92.97 meters! Bravo! Congrats Iron Brother! First gold! NEW OLYMPIC RECORD!”...

Chinese netizens on Weibo, China's version of X, even created a trending tag: “Nadeem surprises his coach’s sunglasses off”.

The tag garnered tens of millions of views, with one user humorously remarking, “OMG the coach’s reaction is adorable; he couldn’t believe his eyes!”

Since its Olympic debut at the London Games in 1948, Pakistan has earned a total of 11 medals over 76 years. However, the last time Pakistan claimed gold was four decades ago, during the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, when the men's field hockey team secured the top prize, CEN reported on Sunday.

Arshad Nadeem's remarkable victory in the javelin throw at the Paris Olympics finally breaks the country’s 40-year wait for a prestigious gold medal in its Olympic journey.

Nadeem's throw shattered the previous Olympic record of 90.57 meters, set by the Netherlands' Andreas Thorkildsen at the Beijing 2008 Olympics. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to social media to congratulate Nadeem, writing, "You've made the whole nation proud young man".

