Chinese New Year celebrations in Pakistan bring cultures together

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) As the world welcomed the Year of the Snake on January 29, the Confucius Institute at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Pakistan, hosted a grand Spring Festival celebration, drawing over 200 faculty members, students, and guests from diverse backgrounds.

The festive occasion, held on the first day of the Chinese New Year, was a vibrant tapestry of colors, traditions and cultures, celebrating the rich heritage and diversity of both China and Pakistan.

The Spring Festival, also known as Chinese New Year, is a time of reunions, feasting and fireworks, marking the turn of the lunar Calendar. This year's celebration at UAF was no exception, with a colorful parade of 12 international students from nine countries, including Sri Lanka, Syria, Sierra Leone, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Togo, Benin, Somalia, and Malaysia, adding a unique flavor to the festivities. Carrying their national flags and dressed in vibrant ethnic attire, these students showcased the diversity and unity of the global community, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Monday.

On the occasion, the Confucius Institute learners showcased the diversity of Chinese culture through their performances of various Chinese folk songs, filling the air with melodies that resonated with the spirit of the season. Meanwhile, Pakistani students captivated the audience with dances that vividly depicted the rich cultural heritage of their country, showcasing the vibrant diversity of Pakistani arts and traditions.

Adding a humorous twist to the festivities, Confucius Institute students presented a short play titled "Lost in Translation", which highlighted the challenges posed by language barriers in communication and emphasized the importance of understanding different languages and cultures.

The play resonated with the audience, sparking laughter and thought-provoking discussions on the role of language in fostering global understanding and cooperation.

The event then moved to a calligraphy demonstration, where students and faculty members alike had the opportunity to showcase their skills in writing Chinese Spring Festival couplets.

Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan, and other senior officials also participated in the demonstration, adding their own unique touches to the festive decorations.

Chinese students from UAF performed a Pakistani song, demonstrating the strong cultural ties between the two nations. Prof. Dr. Khan, in his address, highlighted the significance of the event. "This celebration is not merely about promoting a language or culture; it has profound implications for the future development of Pakistani students," he said. "China and Pakistan have a strong foundation of cooperation in economic development, and we aspire to establish even closer ties in terms of cultural diversity."

To further enhance the festive mood, the event culminated with a delightful Chinese cuisine dinner and a breathtaking fireworks display. The dinner offered a taste of China's culinary richness, while the fireworks lit up the night sky, symbolizing the bright future of cultural exchange between China and Pakistan.

