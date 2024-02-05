Chinese New Year Celebrations Kick Off In Chicago
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2024 | 12:00 PM
CHICAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Dragon dances and drum beating attracted flocks of people to a square in Chinatown on the south side of Chicago on Sunday, kicking off Chinese New Year celebrations for the Year of the Dragon.
Chinese Consul General in Chicago Zhao Jian, representatives of Illinois senators and congressmen, representative of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Chicago alderwomen, and Chinese community leaders gave their good wishes for a healthy and prosperous new year.
The main streets of Chicago Chinatown are decorated with hundreds of red lanterns, with poles along the streets hanging Chinese knots. Four dragon statues of different colors crouch in the square where the lighting ceremony is held.
In the coming two weeks, events including concerts, Chinese New Year story-telling, DIY dragon, dragon exhibition, dumpling making, performances, and parades will be held to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb.
10.
Citywide, the Field Museum and Navy Pier are hosting dance and music performances, as well as Chinese calligraphy demos to usher in the Year of the Dragon.
Fashion outlets in Chicago will host a kick-off event on Feb. 10 to ring in the Chinese New Year, and shoppers will be able to enjoy Chinese cultural games and activities, along with special performances featuring Chinese dance, Kung Fu, Chinese yo-yo and a children's choir.
Also, special Lunar New Year red envelopes with free Savings Pass will be handed out by participating retailers.
