Chinese New Year print exhibition held in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :An exhibition of Chinese New Year prints opened in east China's Shanghai to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Year of the Rat.

The exhibition, titled "Heritage in Auspicious Clouds," is held at the Shanghai History Museum. A total of 87 Chinese New Year prints are on display, telling the history, usage scenarios, production areas and techniques of Chinese New Year prints.

In accordance with the Chinese zodiac cycle, the Year of the Rat will start on Jan. 25, 2020 and last until Feb. 11, 2021, when the Year of the Ox begins.

New Year prints, or "nianhua," are a type of traditional painting that people put on their doors to ward off evil spirits and express good wishes for Chinese New Year.

The exhibition, organized by the Chongqing China Three Gorges Museum and Shanghai History Museum, will last until March 1.