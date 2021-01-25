Chinese Newspaper Reports 'Minor Frictions' at Border With India, Denies Casualties

China's Global Times, a newspaper affiliated with the Communist Party mouthpiece, has refuted Indian media reports about fresh border clashes involving casualties, albeit acknowledging "minor frictions" in the area

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) China's Global Times, a newspaper affiliated with the Communist Party mouthpiece, has refuted Indian media reports about fresh border clashes involving casualties, albeit acknowledging "minor frictions" in the area.

Earlier on Monday, sources in the Indian army told Sputnik that clashes broke out in the northeastern state of Sikkim several days ago, when Chinese soldiers attempted to cross into the Indian territory. India Today reported that four Indian soldiers and some 20 Chinese servicemen were injured in the flareup. The Indian Army later confirmed that a "minor faceoff" took place in the Nakula area of North Sikkim on January 20.

The Chinese newspaper said that there were "minor frictions between the frontline forces of the two countries," stressing that if there had been any clashes involving casualties, they would have been recorded in the Chinese patrol logs.

The two sides are now focused on the ninth round of military commanders' talks rather than new border clashes, the tabloid stressed.

Commenting on the alleged casualties in the border faceoff, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that he had no data on that.