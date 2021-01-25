UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Newspaper Reports 'Minor Frictions' At Border With India, Denies Casualties

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 04:23 PM

Chinese Newspaper Reports 'Minor Frictions' at Border With India, Denies Casualties

China's Global Times, a newspaper affiliated with the Communist Party mouthpiece, has refuted Indian media reports about fresh border clashes involving casualties, albeit acknowledging "minor frictions" in the area

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) China's Global Times, a newspaper affiliated with the Communist Party mouthpiece, has refuted Indian media reports about fresh border clashes involving casualties, albeit acknowledging "minor frictions" in the area.

Earlier on Monday, sources in the Indian army told Sputnik that clashes broke out in the northeastern state of Sikkim several days ago, when Chinese soldiers attempted to cross into the Indian territory. India Today reported that four Indian soldiers and some 20 Chinese servicemen were injured in the flareup. The Indian Army later confirmed that a "minor faceoff" took place in the Nakula area of North Sikkim on January 20.

The Chinese newspaper said that there were "minor frictions between the frontline forces of the two countries," stressing that if there had been any clashes involving casualties, they would have been recorded in the Chinese patrol logs.

The two sides are now focused on the ninth round of military commanders' talks rather than new border clashes, the tabloid stressed.

Commenting on the alleged casualties in the border faceoff, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that he had no data on that.

Related Topics

India Injured Army China January Border Media

Recent Stories

AED100m Al Faya – Saih Shuaib E75 road rehabilit ..

24 minutes ago

Govt will never give NRO to opposition's corrupt e ..

1 minute ago

Sharif family's wealth tax issue: SC directs FBR c ..

1 minute ago

Chinese Rescuers Find Bodies of Nine Workers Trapp ..

1 minute ago

PM proposes equitable COVID vaccine supply in five ..

8 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.