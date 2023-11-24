Open Menu

Chinese NGO Donates Over 2,000 Bicycles To Underprivileged Students In Cambodia

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Chinese NGO donates over 2,000 bicycles to underprivileged students in Cambodia

KAMPONG CHHNANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) -- China Foundation for Rural Development (CFRD) on Friday donated 2,024 bicycles to Cambodian primary schools so that they can distribute them to underprivileged students.

A bicycle distribution ceremony was held at the Chhork Kandoal Primary school in central Kampong Chhnang province's Tuek Phos district in the presence of Kampong Chhnang Provincial deputy governor Yang Phirum and CFRD's representative Wang Haoyu.

Phirum expressed his profound gratitude, saying that the bicycles would be very useful for underprivileged students.

Phirum said this generous donation will not only positively impact the lives of underprivileged students, but also contribute further to deepening the bond of friendship between the peoples of Cambodia and China.

"The donation is a testament to the close bond of friendship between the peoples of the two countries," Wang said. "I'm confident that underprivileged students who have received these bicycles will have easier access to their schools, and hope they will study hard for their bright future."

The donation was made through the Cambodia's Civil Society Alliance Forum (CSAF).

