Chinese nuclear power operator launches offshore wind farm

SHENZHEN, Jan 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) said on Thursday that it has put an offshore wind farm into full operation off the coast of east China's Fujian Province.

The wind-power project, in the sea waters northeast of Dalian Island in Pingtan County, was connected to the power grid at full capacity on Wednesday night, said the Shenzhen-headquartered company.

The project, with 60 turbines, has a total installed power generation capacity of 240 MW.

It is expected to send about 960 million kWh of electricity to the power grid annually, saving 308,100 tonnes of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 900,000 tonnes a year.

CGN is China's largest nuclear power operator, and has invested heavily in offshore wind power over the years, building 2,358 MW of offshore wind-power projects in the country thus far.