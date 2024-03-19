Chinese Numbers: China Makes Headway In Developing New Quality Productive Forces
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) With a steady economic recovery, China has moved to modernize its industrial system and develop new quality productive forces at an accelerated pace. The following are some facts and figures highlighting the country's progress in the area this year.
INDUSTRIAL ADDED VALUE
The added value of major equipment manufacturers went up 8.6 percent year on year in the first two months of 2024, 1.6 percentage points higher than the average growth of all industrial enterprises.
The high-tech manufacturing sector registered a 7.5 percent increase in added value, driven by a 41.2 percent surge in semiconductor equipment, a 21.6 percent jump in integrated circuits, and an 18.2 percent increase in intelligent unmanned drones.
Recent Stories
Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..
PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties
FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties
More Stories From World
-
S. Korea's auto export falls in February39 seconds ago
-
China's Wang rises to men's top position in table tennis world rankings1 minute ago
-
China's Hebei sees 14.7 pct foreign trade growth in Jan-Feb1 minute ago
-
China's Xinjiang posts robust foreign trade growth in Jan-Feb11 minutes ago
-
China files over 1,000 new undergraduate education programs in 202311 minutes ago
-
US asks Taliban to stop terrorist attacks against Pakistan from Afghan soil41 minutes ago
-
Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt to discuss Gaza ceasefire: spokesman2 hours ago
-
Six pivotal battlegrounds in 2024 US presidential election3 hours ago
-
S. Korea suspends two doctors' licences over walkouts3 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka's Hasaranga out of retirement for Bangladesh Test series3 hours ago
-
On Red Square, Putin voters bask in predictable victory3 hours ago
-
AI giant Nvidia unveils higher performing 'superchips'3 hours ago