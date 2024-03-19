Chinese Numbers: China makes headway in developing new quality productive forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) With a steady economic recovery, China has moved to modernize its industrial system and develop new quality productive forces at an accelerated pace. The following are some facts and figures highlighting the country's progress in the area this year.

INDUSTRIAL ADDED VALUE

The added value of major equipment manufacturers went up 8.6 percent year on year in the first two months of 2024, 1.6 percentage points higher than the average growth of all industrial enterprises.

The high-tech manufacturing sector registered a 7.5 percent increase in added value, driven by a 41.2 percent surge in semiconductor equipment, a 21.6 percent jump in integrated circuits, and an 18.2 percent increase in intelligent unmanned drones.