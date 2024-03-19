Open Menu

Chinese Numbers: China Makes Headway In Developing New Quality Productive Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Chinese Numbers: China makes headway in developing new quality productive forces

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) With a steady economic recovery, China has moved to modernize its industrial system and develop new quality productive forces at an accelerated pace. The following are some facts and figures highlighting the country's progress in the area this year.

INDUSTRIAL ADDED VALUE

The added value of major equipment manufacturers went up 8.6 percent year on year in the first two months of 2024, 1.6 percentage points higher than the average growth of all industrial enterprises.

The high-tech manufacturing sector registered a 7.5 percent increase in added value, driven by a 41.2 percent surge in semiconductor equipment, a 21.6 percent jump in integrated circuits, and an 18.2 percent increase in intelligent unmanned drones.

Related Topics

China Progress All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

32 minutes ago
 New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid K ..

New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi

1 hour ago
 Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity ..

Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians

2 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography wi ..

Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..

2 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the intro ..

Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

4 hours ago
 'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

13 hours ago
 14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang ..

14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence

13 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announce ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..

13 hours ago
 PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties

PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties

13 hours ago
 FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties

FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties

13 hours ago

More Stories From World