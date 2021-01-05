UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Observatory Recommends Spectacular Meteor Showers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 01:16 PM

Chinese observatory recommends spectacular meteor showers

Stargazers will be left dazzled by more than 30 meteor showers set to light up the sky this year, said the Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Tuesday

NANJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Stargazers will be left dazzled by more than 30 meteor showers set to light up the sky this year, said the Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese academy of Sciences Tuesday.

Apart from the Quadrantid, the first meteor shower of 2021 that reached its peak on Sunday, the observatory recommended watching another four major meteor showers, including the Perseids anticipated to peak on Aug. 11 and 12 and Geminids on Dec. 13 and 14. The latter will produce about 150 meteors per hour at its peak.

The Eta Aquarid and Orionids, two annual showers caused by the return of Halley's Comet to the inner atmosphere, will likely be visible overnight from May 4 to 5 and Oct. 19 to 20, respectively, said the observatory, citing the International Meteor Organization.

These meteor showers are visible with naked eyes and special equipment like telescopes and binoculars are not necessary, said Hu Fanghao, a researcher at the observatory.

Related Topics

China May Sunday From

Recent Stories

Chinese scientists cover glacier with blankets to ..

30 seconds ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

31 seconds ago

TMA Town-I demolishes encroachments

4 minutes ago

Nine gamblers arrested in sargodha

4 minutes ago

Italy vaccinates over 151,000 people against COVID ..

4 minutes ago

Over 20,000 evacuated due to floods in Malaysia

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.