Chinese observatory recommends spectacular meteor showers

NANJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Stargazers will be left dazzled by more than 30 meteor showers set to light up the sky this year, said the Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese academy of Sciences Tuesday.

Apart from the Quadrantid, the first meteor shower of 2021 that reached its peak on Sunday, the observatory recommended watching another four major meteor showers, including the Perseids anticipated to peak on Aug. 11 and 12 and Geminids on Dec. 13 and 14. The latter will produce about 150 meteors per hour at its peak.

The Eta Aquarid and Orionids, two annual showers caused by the return of Halley's Comet to the inner atmosphere, will likely be visible overnight from May 4 to 5 and Oct. 19 to 20, respectively, said the observatory, citing the International Meteor Organization.

These meteor showers are visible with naked eyes and special equipment like telescopes and binoculars are not necessary, said Hu Fanghao, a researcher at the observatory.