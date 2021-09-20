UrduPoint.com

Chinese Observers Give Positive Assessment Of Russian State Duma Election

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 09:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Chinese diplomats who observed the Russian parliamentary election have given a positive assessment of the vote, praising the organizers for their innovative and transparent approach, the Chinese Embassy in Russia says.

"Having carefully studied the preparation for the organization of elections and polling stations, as well as through an exchange of views with voters, the Chinese side believes that the elections to the State Duma were successful," the embassy said on WeChat, adding that the voting forms were innovative, with reliable technical support, and fully reflecting the openness and transparency of the election process.

The embassy emphasized that Chinese observers did not record any violations during the vote and said that China is against any foreign interference in Russia's internal affairs.

According to the latest voting results released after over 60 percent of the ballots were counted, the United Russia ruling party is in the lead with 47.

16 percent. The Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) is second with 20.89 percent. The Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) is third with 7.9 percent, while the "A Just Russia - For Truth" social-democratic party is fourth with 7.54 percent.

The New People party is barely passing the necessary 5-percent threshold, with 5.77 percent.

United Russia is currently in the lead in 194 single-mandate constituencies, according to the Russian Central Election Commission.

Russian legislative elections took place in all regions of the country on September 17-19. The State Duma is elected for a five-year term under a mixed electoral system ” 225 lawmakers are elected on party lists, and another 225 on single-mandate Constituencies in one round.

Russian Consul General Sergey Ovsyannikov told journalists on Sunday that New York police did not send any officers to the consulate during the State Duma vote, but no incidents occurred.

