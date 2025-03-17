Chinese Official Calls For Advancing Legacy Of 1995 World Conference On Women
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 05:20 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The upcoming Global Summit of Women, set to take place in Beijing in the latter half of this year, holds great significance for advancing the spirit of the 1995 World Conference on Women, a Chinese official has said.
Huang Xiaowei, deputy head of the National Working Committee on Children and Women of the State Council, made the remarks on Monday at the ongoing 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York.
Marking the 30th anniversary of the 1995 World Conference on Women in Beijing, China will co-host the Global Summit of Women with UN Women later this year, Huang told the CSW69.
"This is not only a tribute to and continuation of history, but also a commitment to and innovation for the future," she said, highlighting the summit's crucial role in fostering global solidarity, carrying forward the legacy of the 1995 conference, and accelerating the implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action to build a community with a shared future for mankind.
Huang noted that as the host country of the 1995 conference, China has consistently honored its commitments to promoting the synchronized development of women alongside economic and social progress.
Huang underscored the historic achievements of Chinese women, sharing insights into the country's efforts to advance gender equality.
She also outlined China's comprehensive policy framework and implementation strategies, which focus on strengthening institutional support, increasing investment and empowering women.
Over the past 30 years, China has made remarkable strides in poverty alleviation, healthcare, education, and other key areas concerning women's well-being, reflecting the rapid progress of women's development in the modern era.
During discussions at the UN session, representatives from various countries expressed confidence that the upcoming Global Summit of Women will help forge consensus, accelerate tangible action, and inject fresh momentum into global efforts for women's advancement.
They also voiced hope that China would continue to play a leadership role, particularly as the global push for gender equality faces mounting challenges.
Beyond her participation in multilateral activities, including a general debate, a ministerial roundtable, thematic side events and a Chinese-hosted reception, Huang also held several meetings with Sima Bahous, UN under-secretary-general and executive director of UN Women, as well as senior officials from various countries.
CSW69, the UN's largest annual event dedicated to gender equality and women's empowerment, is expected to conclude on March 21.
