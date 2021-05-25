During a phone conversation, Yang Jiechi, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin an oral message from Chinese President Xi Jinping confirming the course of strengthening bilateral ties, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) During a phone conversation, Yang Jiechi, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin an oral message from Chinese President Xi Jinping confirming the course of strengthening bilateral ties, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Vladimir Putin received an oral message from the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping confirming the course towards the comprehensive strengthening of bilateral ties. The Russian president spoke in the same spirit and asked Yang Jiechi to convey friendly greetings and best wishes to the President of the People's Republic of China. The leaders will remain in close contact with each other," the statement says.

In addition, during the conversation, some topical issues on the international agenda were also touched upon.