An extra-virgin organic olive oil produced in China has won the top award at an international competition hosted in Greece recently, organizers said

ATHENS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :An extra-virgin organic olive oil produced in China has won the top award at an international competition hosted in Greece recently, organizers said.

The Xiangyu Coratina oil, produced by Xiangyu Olive Development Co. based in Longnan City in northwest China, was selected as the best product in the 5th edition of the Athena International Olive Oil Competition, according to a press release from the organizers available recently.

The olive oil product, which uses Coratina olives, a variety from Toscany in Italy, won a "double gold" medal, among others, In addition, two other olive oil products from the same company were awarded silver medals.

A total of 430 extra-virgin olive oil products from 17 countries were present at the annual competition, which was held under special conditions in Spata near the Athens international airport on June 11-13, due to the pandemic, said Greek Vinetum company, one of the organizers.

Initially, the event was scheduled for April 2-3 on the island of Lesvos, one of Greece's leading olive oil producing regions.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no award ceremony was held this year.