UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Olive Oil Wins Top Award In Int'l Competition In Greece

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:37 PM

Chinese olive oil wins top award in int'l competition in Greece

An extra-virgin organic olive oil produced in China has won the top award at an international competition hosted in Greece recently, organizers said

ATHENS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :An extra-virgin organic olive oil produced in China has won the top award at an international competition hosted in Greece recently, organizers said.

The Xiangyu Coratina oil, produced by Xiangyu Olive Development Co. based in Longnan City in northwest China, was selected as the best product in the 5th edition of the Athena International Olive Oil Competition, according to a press release from the organizers available recently.

The olive oil product, which uses Coratina olives, a variety from Toscany in Italy, won a "double gold" medal, among others, In addition, two other olive oil products from the same company were awarded silver medals.

A total of 430 extra-virgin olive oil products from 17 countries were present at the annual competition, which was held under special conditions in Spata near the Athens international airport on June 11-13, due to the pandemic, said Greek Vinetum company, one of the organizers.

Initially, the event was scheduled for April 2-3 on the island of Lesvos, one of Greece's leading olive oil producing regions.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no award ceremony was held this year.

Related Topics

China Company Oil Athens Same Italy Greece April June Gold Silver Event From Best Top Airport

Recent Stories

Abdul Razak Dawood asks exporters of surgical mask ..

22 minutes ago

IHC seeks reply from interior ministry on petition ..

40 minutes ago

Inauguration Of Ten New Covid-19 Rapid Response Un ..

49 minutes ago

Russia records 6,635 COVID-19 infections over 24 h ..

55 minutes ago

Russia Not Opposing High-Level Meetings With US - ..

2 minutes ago

Modi's regime are not sparing even children in IOK ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.