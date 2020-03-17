Chinese Overseas Desperate to Return Home: 47-Hour Trip Without Food, Water

After traveling for about 47 hours including a 14-hour layover in the United Arab Emirates, Patrizia Li, a 21-year-old Chinese student from the Accademia di Belle Arti di Roma in Rome, Italy, finally arrived in her hometown of Zhengzhou in central China's Henan province at around 11:50 pm on Sunday evening

Until this moment, Li hadn't eaten or drunk anything after she left her rented apartment in Rome on Friday afternoon, because she was worried that taking off her mask could risk being infected by the deadly coronavirus.

"I didn't even dare to drink any water on the way because I was really scared to take my mask off. That's why when I finally arrived in the quarantine hotel in Zhengzhou, I felt that I was going to collapse at once. I had to rely on my persistent spirit during this whole trip. My mom joked that this trip was almost like I escaped after being buried under the rubbles during an earthquake," Li told Sputnik during a phone interview on Tuesday.

Li finished two bottles of water she carried in her backpack from Italy as soon as she entered her hotel room in Zhengzhou.

"When I got to the airport in Beijing, I already felt super dehydrated and couldn't walk straight. My lips became really dry," she said.

After local transmission of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) started in late February in northern Italy, the country has become overwhelmed by the rapidly growing outbreak of the new coronavirus, which has sickened nearly 28,000 people and killed over 2,000 as of Tuesday.

The desperate situation in the country led to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte introducing a nationwide lockdown on March 9 and further shutting down non-essential commercial activities two days afterward.

As someone who had been following the epidemic of COVID-19 when it first emerged in Wuhan, China in January, Li understood how quickly the new virus could infect a large number of people and cause havoc to local healthcare systems.

When the outbreak began to develop very rapidly in Italy, Li decided to return to China as soon as possible.

"When Italian authorities decided to put the Lombardy region [in northern Italy] under complete lockdown on March 7, it changed everything. Before that, as Chinese students in Italy, we did not consider the outbreak in the country to be that serious. When the lockdown was announced, it triggered panic all over the country. It was almost the same situation as before the lockdown in Wuhan happened, people in northern Italy began to rush to escape before the lockdown went into effects," she said.

The next morning, Li read in the news that riots broke out in 27 prisons in Italy and some prisoners even escaped.

"When that happened, I made up my mind at once to go back to China. That's why I booked a ticket on March 9 to fly back home. On that same night, Italian authorities announced the nationwide lockdown," she said.

According to Li, the lockdown in Italy has triggered panic shopping and supply shortages for basic daily necessities including bottled water.

"Many Chinese students in Italy began to discuss what kind of daily supplies we need to get. One of the students said he had bought 300 cans of sardine. One of my friends went to supermarkets for four days in a row and still couldn't get any bottled water," she said.

Thanks to her close observation of the situation in China, Li prepared for food and water that could last her for over a month after her school suspended classes on February 16.

"I bought 60 bottles of water in 1.5-liter-size and three kilograms of rice, as well as pasta, vegetables, eggs and milk. After I went to buy all the basic supplies on Feb 17, I never left my rented apartment in Italy until I left the country on March 13," she said.

Despite their initial slow response and attempts to cover up the new coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, the Chinese authorities introduced harsh measures including complete lockdowns of Wuhan and other neighboring cities in Hubei province after Jan 20. The rest of the Chinese cities also implemented strict restrictions on people's movements and most residents had to obtain permission to even leave their homes.

China's tough quarantine tactics appeared to have halted the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country, as the number of new daily infections fell under double digits in recent weeks.

But the massive outbreak in other countries, especially in European countries like Italy, has presented new challenges for China to try to prevent the new virus from being brought back to the country by Chinese nationals escaping from those countries as Li did.

According to figures from China's National Health Commission, most of the new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country in the past week came from imported cases resulted from returning Chinese nationals.

As of Tuesday, China's imported cases of COVID-19 stood at 143, while the country's total number of infections was 81,058 with 3230 deaths.

In a report published on Sunday on how China should respond to the global pandemic of COVID-19, Zhang Wenhong, a leading expert in the nation's efforts in containing the outbreak from Huashan Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai, warned about the danger of imported cases.

"Now, Europe has become the new epicenter of the epidemic and it has brought a lot of uncertainties for us. Subsequently, our nation continues to face the danger of imported cases," Zhang said in the report.

He predicted that the global pandemic of COVID-19 would be unlikely to finish by the summer and could face the risks of extending to the next year.

Facing enormous pressure of a large number of Chinese nationals returning from countries where the outbreak of COVID-19 was far from under control, Chinese authorities had to step up their screening and quarantine efforts when dealing with those who decide to return.

Local authorities in major Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai, where most of the returning Chinese nationals transfer through, have required all returnees to go through a 14-day mandatory quarantine period.

Li had a firsthand experience of how strict the quarantine requirement was when she arrived at the capital airport in Beijing on Sunday.

After her plane landed, no one was allowed to get off. All the passengers had to wait for their names to be called by airport personnel in hazmat suits before being allowed to leave.

"All the passengers on my plane were arranged to leave in six groups. I got off with the fifth group because people in my group all came back from Italy. By the time I got out of the plane, it was 1.5 hours after I landed," Li said.

Once she entered the terminal in the airport, Li got her temperature measured and disinfectant sprayed all over her body. Healthcare personnel also took her blood and saliva for the coronavirus test.

By the time Li was allowed to take the special bus to leave the airport, it was six hours after her plane landed in Beijing.

Li had to take the high-speed train from Beijing to return to her hometown of Zhengzhou. After a special bus arranged by local authorities in Beijing took Li and another passenger who returned from overseas to the train station, both of them were told to sit in a designated carriage reserved for just the two of them.

"When my train arrived in Zhengzhou, an ambulance picked us up from the train station and sent us directly to the special quarantine hotel," Li said.

Li said she was willing to comply with the 14-day mandatory quarantine, although some others who returned complained about the conditions at some of the hotels.

"Yes. We don't have bottled water offered at the hotel and we can't order anything to be delivered to the hotel as it was under complete quarantine. We could only eat the food and drink the water they gave us. But I think we need to make such sacrifices because people in the rest of the country have sacrificed much more for almost two months," she said.

Li said she couldn't understand why some people would try to hide their travel records, which could expose people in China to the danger of contracting COVID-19.

According to local authorities in Zhengzhou, a 30-year-old local resident in the city hid the fact that he traveled to Italy in early March and was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on March 11. As the infected patient went to work for two days after his return, all of his close contacts were placed under quarantine, while he was investigated by breaking the country's infectious disease prevention laws.