Chinese-owned uranium miner to support cancer fight in Namibia

WINDHOEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Rossing, Namibia uranium miner, with major shares held by China National Nuclear Corporation, will host a 5-km fun walk in support of the fight against cancer on Feb. 8 in the coastal town of Swakopmund.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Cancer Association of Namibia, which in cooperation with the community, fights cancer and its consequences countrywide for the benefit of all Namibians, Rossing Uranium, spokesperson Kaino Nghitongo told Xinhua Friday.

The 5-km walk is always one of the popular items for young and old at the annual Rossing national marathon championship.

"As a fun walk, the walkers stand a chance to win various prizes, such as best themed costume; funniest hat; youngest walker; oldest walker; tallest walker and the cutest pet walker," Nghitongo added.

Meanwhile, for the main marathon, the longer distance runners will take part in the very popular 10 km run, half-marathon and the full marathon, which have become popular events on the Namibian athletics circuit.