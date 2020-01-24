UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese-owned Uranium Miner To Support Cancer Fight In Namibia

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 08:46 PM

Chinese-owned uranium miner to support cancer fight in Namibia

Rossing, Namibia uranium miner, with major shares held by China National Nuclear Corporation, will host a 5-km fun walk in support of the fight against cancer on Feb. 8 in the coastal town of Swakopmund

WINDHOEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Rossing, Namibia uranium miner, with major shares held by China National Nuclear Corporation, will host a 5-km fun walk in support of the fight against cancer on Feb. 8 in the coastal town of Swakopmund.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Cancer Association of Namibia, which in cooperation with the community, fights cancer and its consequences countrywide for the benefit of all Namibians, Rossing Uranium, spokesperson Kaino Nghitongo told Xinhua Friday.

The 5-km walk is always one of the popular items for young and old at the annual Rossing national marathon championship.

"As a fun walk, the walkers stand a chance to win various prizes, such as best themed costume; funniest hat; youngest walker; oldest walker; tallest walker and the cutest pet walker," Nghitongo added.

Meanwhile, for the main marathon, the longer distance runners will take part in the very popular 10 km run, half-marathon and the full marathon, which have become popular events on the Namibian athletics circuit.

Related Topics

China Nuclear Young Marathon Swakopmund Namibia Cancer Event All From Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

6 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

6 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.