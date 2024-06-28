Open Menu

Chinese, Pakistani Universities To Build Joint Lab On Carbon Neutral Environmental Remediation Tech

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Chinese, Pakistani universities to build joint lab on carbon neutral environmental remediation tech

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) China Jiliang University and Quaid-i-Azam University have signed an agreement to establish a joint laboratory for carbon neutral environmental remediation technologies.

In 2021, the Chinese government promised to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, and Pakistan intends to set a cumulative ambitious conditional target of an overall 50% reduction of its projected emissions by 2030 according to UNDP.

In the future, in this laboratory, Chinese and Pakistani researchers would jointly develop low carbon or carbon-negative pollution control and environmental remediation materials and technologies, to achieve carbon neutrality in the field of environmental governance and remediation, CEN reported.

There has been long-term scientific research cooperation between the College of Energy Environment and Safety Engineering & College of Carbon Metrology, China Jiliang University and the Department of Environmental Sciences, Quaid-i-Azam University.

In recent years, the two sides have progressed together on the application of biochar, a carbon-negative remediation material, in soil remediation, wastewater treatment, etc. through bilateral exchanges and academic cooperation.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan China Undp Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity ..

Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM

1 hour ago
 UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan ..

UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..

1 hour ago
 Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator V ..

Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal

2 hours ago
 Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to ..

Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US

2 hours ago
 Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

4 hours ago
 Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Karta ..

Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

6 hours ago
 ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

15 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

16 hours ago
 Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

17 hours ago
 'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, ..

'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

17 hours ago

More Stories From World