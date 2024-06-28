- Home
Chinese, Pakistani Universities To Build Joint Lab On Carbon Neutral Environmental Remediation Tech
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 03:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) China Jiliang University and Quaid-i-Azam University have signed an agreement to establish a joint laboratory for carbon neutral environmental remediation technologies.
In 2021, the Chinese government promised to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, and Pakistan intends to set a cumulative ambitious conditional target of an overall 50% reduction of its projected emissions by 2030 according to UNDP.
In the future, in this laboratory, Chinese and Pakistani researchers would jointly develop low carbon or carbon-negative pollution control and environmental remediation materials and technologies, to achieve carbon neutrality in the field of environmental governance and remediation, CEN reported.
There has been long-term scientific research cooperation between the College of Energy Environment and Safety Engineering & College of Carbon Metrology, China Jiliang University and the Department of Environmental Sciences, Quaid-i-Azam University.
In recent years, the two sides have progressed together on the application of biochar, a carbon-negative remediation material, in soil remediation, wastewater treatment, etc. through bilateral exchanges and academic cooperation.
APP/asg
