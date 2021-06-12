UrduPoint.com
Chinese Parents Think Physical Education Needs More Attention: Survey

Chinese parents are attaching greater importance to physical education their children receive at school, a recent survey conducted by China Youth Daily has shown

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Chinese parents are attaching greater importance to physical education their children receive at school, a recent survey conducted by China Youth Daily has shown.

In the survey, 60.5 percent of 1,513 parents think that more attention should be given to physical education, while 51.9 said that both the quantity and quality of P.E. classes should be ensured.

When commenting on their children's P.E. lessons, 50.6 percent of the interviewed parents said P.E. lessons are sometimes occupied by lessons of academic subjects.

Shi Dan from Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, believes her child's physical education is somehow overlooked at school.

"In P.E. classes, the teachers just let the children do a few laps and play about," said Shi, proposing that team sports should be included in P.E. lessons to have all the children actively participate in physical exercise.

Some interviewed parents also suggested improving the training of P.E. teachers, holding more sports competitions at school and altering the exam-oriented physical education evaluation system.

