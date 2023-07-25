Chinese Parliament Appoints Wang Yi as New Foreign Minister, Qin Gang Resigns

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The Chinese parliament appointed Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Office Wang Yi as the new foreign minister and announced that Qin Gang has resigned.

"As a result of the vote, it was decided to remove Qin Gang from the post of the foreign minister of China and to appoint Wang Yi as the new foreign minister," the parliament's statement read, as quoted by Xinhua.