The National People's Congress of China approved on Thursday a draft resolution on the reform of Hong Kong's electoral system, a Sputnik correspondent reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The National People's Congress of China approved on Thursday a draft resolution on the reform of Hong Kong's electoral system, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The decision was adopted at the final parliamentary session with 2,895 votes in favor of the reform and just one abstention.

Zhang Yesui, an official spokesman for the National People's Congress, explained that Hong Kong's electoral system needed a reform to ensure full institutional support to the "one country, two systems" and "rule by patriots" principles.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam pledged that the local government would do everything possible to finalize the reform.