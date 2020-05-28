UrduPoint.com
Chinese Parliament Approves First Civil Code In Country's History

Thu 28th May 2020 | 01:01 PM

Chinese Parliament Approves First Civil Code in Country's History

China's National People's Congress approved on Thursday the project of the first unified civil code in the country's history

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) China's National People's Congress approved on Thursday the project of the first unified civil code in the country's history.

Out of 2,886 delegates present at the session, 2,879 supported the move, two voted against it, and five more abstained, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the site of the vote.

China has made four attempts to adopt a unified civil code, in 1954, 1962, 1979 and 2001. However, all these attempts failed due to differences on wording or understanding of certain concepts.

