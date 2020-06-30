UrduPoint.com
Chinese Parliament Approves Law On National Security In Hong Kong - RTHK

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) China's National People's Congress (NPC) has approved a bill on national security in Hong Kong, the RTHK broadcasting corporation reported Tuesday citing informed sources.

According to RTHK, the bill was unanimously approved by all 162 members of the NPC Standing Committee.

There has been no official confirmation yet.

