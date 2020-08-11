UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Parliament Extends Mandate Of Hong Kong Legislative Council For 1 Year

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 10:12 PM

Chinese Parliament Extends Mandate of Hong Kong Legislative Council for 1 Year

The National People's Congress of China on Tuesday extended the mandate of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong following the postponement of the parliamentary elections in the special administrative region over COVID-19 concerns, the Chinese parliament said in a statement

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The National People's Congress of China on Tuesday extended the mandate of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong following the postponement of the parliamentary elections in the special administrative region over COVID-19 concerns, the Chinese parliament said in a statement.

"According to the decision, after September 30, 2020, the sixth convocation of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong will continue to serve for at least one year before the seventh convocation of the parliament begins its work," the statement reads.

In late July, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced that the elections initially scheduled to take place on September 6 would be postponed to September 5, 2021, due to the worsening epidemiological situation. The term of office of the current parliament expires on September 30 this year.

The Legislative Council is Hong Kong's unicameral parliament with 70 members, 35 of whom are elected from territorial Constituencies and 35 from functional constituencies. Parliamentary elections in Hong Kong are held every four years.

Related Topics

China Parliament Hong Kong July September Congress 2020 From

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

45 minutes ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

50 minutes ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

60 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

2 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

2 hours ago

Arab Youth concur on three priorities as cornersto ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.