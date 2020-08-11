Chinese Parliament Extends Mandate of Hong Kong Legislative Council for 1 Year

The National People's Congress of China on Tuesday extended the mandate of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong following the postponement of the parliamentary elections in the special administrative region over COVID-19 concerns, the Chinese parliament said in a statement

"According to the decision, after September 30, 2020, the sixth convocation of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong will continue to serve for at least one year before the seventh convocation of the parliament begins its work," the statement reads.

In late July, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced that the elections initially scheduled to take place on September 6 would be postponed to September 5, 2021, due to the worsening epidemiological situation. The term of office of the current parliament expires on September 30 this year.

The Legislative Council is Hong Kong's unicameral parliament with 70 members, 35 of whom are elected from territorial Constituencies and 35 from functional constituencies. Parliamentary elections in Hong Kong are held every four years.