Chinese Parliament Passes Personal Information Protection Law - Reports

The Standing Committee of the Chinese National People's Congress (NPC) on Friday voted to approve Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), which will enter into force on November 1, the Xinhua news agency reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The Standing Committee of the Chinese National People's Congress (NPC) on Friday voted to approve Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), which will enter into force on November 1, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The decision was made during the closed session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee held from August 17 to 20.

The law requires individual consent to process sensitive personal information, including biometrics, medical and health information, financial account information, as well as geolocation.

PIPL also stipulates the suspension or termination of apps that illegally collect and process personal data.