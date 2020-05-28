UrduPoint.com
Chinese Parliament Passes Resolution On Hong Kong Security Bill

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 01:01 PM

Chinese Parliament Passes Resolution on Hong Kong Security Bill

China's National People's Congress (NPC) passed on Thursday a resolution to develop a bill on Hong Kong security

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) China's National People's Congress (NPC) passed on Thursday a resolution to develop a bill on Hong Kong security.

As many as 2,878 delegates supported the bill, with one vote against it and six abstentions.

Under this resolution, the NPC Standing Committee will be in charge of developing a bill on security for Hong Kong.

South China Morning Post has reported that the Standing Committee will need around two weeks to pass the legislation, which means it may come into force in August.

