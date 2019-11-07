UrduPoint.com
Chinese Peacekeepers In Sudan Rescue Trapped Vehicle

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:44 PM

The China's 15th batch of peacekeeping force to Darfur in Sudan have rescued a local pickup plunged into the roadside gully, helping solve road congestion, said the military engineers on Wednesday

KHARTOUM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The China's 15th batch of peacekeeping force to Darfur in Sudan have rescued a local pickup plunged into the roadside gully, helping solve road congestion, said the military engineers on Wednesday.

"I found a local pickup truck plunged into the roadside gully, and the road is congested," said Yao Zhihong, chief engineer of the group, when they were driving back to El Fasher from Korabeche on Tuesday.

After checking the situation, Yao decided to use a soft mop to drag the trapped vehicle out of the gully. The officers quickly took the shackles and cleaned up the sand stuck at the end of the pickup truck, and then dragged them with a horse powered crane.

Fortunately, Sadim, the Sudanese driver, was not injured and the damage to the vehicle was not serious.

"Thank you for helping me, or I will be really in trouble today," said Sadim.

