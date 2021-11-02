Chinese, Peruvian FMs exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Peruvian Foreign Minister Oscar Maurtua on Tuesday exchanged congratulatory messages on the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations

BEIJJNG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :

Wang said since the establishment of diplomatic ties 50 years ago, China-Peru relations have made great progress and always taken the lead in China-Latin America relations.

Wang also expressed readiness to work with Maurtua to take the 50th anniversary as an opportunity to continue to promote high-level exchanges between the two sides, enhance political mutual trust, strengthen communication and coordination between the foreign ministries of the two countries, deepen bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and push forward the China-Peru comprehensive strategic partnership.

In his message, Maurtua expressed gratitude once again to the Chinese government and people for the generous assistance rendered to his country in the context of COVID-19.

It is in the common interests of both countries to actively conduct mutually beneficial cooperation in multilateral and bilateral areas, he said, adding that Peru is ready to work with China to continue to deal with the global challenges posed by the pandemic and promote inclusive and sustainable economic recovery in both countries.