Chinese Pilot Performed 'Unsafe Maneuver' While Intercepting US Aircraft - USINDOPACOM

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Chinese Pilot Performed 'Unsafe Maneuver' While Intercepting US Aircraft - USINDOPACOM

A Chinese pilot allegedly performed an "unsafe maneuver" while intercepting a US aircraft over the South China Sea earlier in the month and the latter had to take action to evade a collision, the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) said on Thursday.

"On Dec.

21 (China Standard Time), a People's Liberation Army - Navy J-11 fighter pilot performed an unsafe maneuver during an intercept of a US Air Force RC-135 aircraft, which was lawfully conducting routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace. The PLAN pilot flew an unsafe maneuver by flying in front of and within 20 feet of the nose of the RC-135, forcing the RC-135 to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision," USINDOPACOM said in a press release.

