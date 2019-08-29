UrduPoint.com
Chinese PLA To Have Largest Delegation At Military World Games

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 02:42 PM

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) sports delegation to the 7th Military World Games was set up at a conference in Beijing on Thursday, said the Games' Executive Committee

The 553-strong PLA sports delegation will participate in all 24 sports events and two performance events, except for golf.

The PLA delegation is the largest among all countries participating at the Games, setting a new Military World Games record.

The 7th Military World Games, the first international military multi-sport event to be held in China, will feature over 10,000 military athletes from more than 100 countries.

