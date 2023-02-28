UrduPoint.com

Chinese Plan on Ukraine Consistent With Russia's Approach on Ensuring Security - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The Chinese plan on Ukraine in terms of ensuring security is consistent with Russia's approach, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

During the interview, Peskov said that in order to return to Russia's participation in the New START Treaty, the US-led collective West must change its conceptual approach to understanding Russia's security concerns. The security of one country cannot be ensured at the expense of another, he explained.

"This is a very important ideological point in the Chinese plan, which is certainly consistent with our approach," the spokesman said.

On February 21, Putin delivered an address to the Federal Assembly.

During his speech, the head of state announced that Russia was suspending participation in the New START Treaty. On the same day, Stoltenberg expressed regret on behalf of the alliance over Russia's decision and urged Moscow to reconsider it.

On February 24, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published a statement on the political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine, containing 12 points. It included the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, the resumption of direct dialogue between Moscow and Kiev, and a call to prevent further escalation.

Peskov said China's position is important and praised Beijing for voicing it.

