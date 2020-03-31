UrduPoint.com
Chinese Plane Carrying 10 Million Medical Masks Lands In France - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:40 AM

Chinese Plane Carrying 10 Million Medical Masks Lands in France - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) An aircraft with a cargo of 10 million masks that France procured from China for fight against the spread of COVID-19 has landed in the Vatry airport in the northeastern region of Marne, French media reported on Monday.

French Minister of Health Olivier Veran has announced that France procured a total of one billion medical masks from China, as medical staff on the frontline of tackling COVID-19 need some 40 million per week.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, the An-124 aircraft departed from China, refueled in Russia's Krasnoyarsk and landed in Vatry some 90 miles east from Paris. Each such aircraft can reportedly carry 10 to 13 million masks.

France is among the worst affected countries in Europe, with over 40,000 confirmed cases and more than 2,600 deaths from coronavirus-related complications, as of Monday, according to statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

