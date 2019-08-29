Chinese Police Conduct Anti-Riot Exercise Near Hong Kong - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Chinese police and armed police have conducted a joint anti-riot drill in the city of Shenzhen next to restive Hong Kong, local media reported on Thursday

The drill is part of a series of exercises that have been taking place this month while nearby Hong Kong has been rocked by violent skirmishes between the police and the opposition.

According to People's Daily newspaper, "rioters" in yellow hard hats, armed with sticks and umbrellas, attacked the police in full anti-riot gear, who asked them to fall back in Cantonese, widespread in Hong Kong, among other places.

In the end, the police used water cannons and successfully dealt with "rioters."

The mass protests in Hong Kong initially started in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws but over the months have grown into a full-blown opposition movement against Beijing's control over the city's affairs.

Recently, the level of violence during the protests has gone up with both sides employing more aggressive tactics.