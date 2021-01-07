UrduPoint.com
Chinese Police Investigates Over 6,800 Criminal Cases Of Illegal Fund-raising

Public security organs across China launched investigations into over 6,800 criminal cases of illegal fund-raising in 2020, the Ministry of Public Security said Thursday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Public security organs across China launched investigations into over 6,800 criminal cases of illegal fund-raising in 2020, the Ministry of Public Security said Thursday.

The cases involved more than 110 billion Yuan (about 17 billion U.S. Dollars).

Some 16,000 suspects were captured, with over 80 fugitive suspects arrested overseas, according to the ministry.

To contain the financial risks brought about by peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, Chinese police investigated over 60 such online lending platforms, said the ministry.

In 2020, more than 80 illegal fund-raising cases under the name of elder care services were investigated and punished, it added.

